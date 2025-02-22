Vision Australia’s Seeing Dogs roadshow comes to Coffs Harbour



VISION Australia is bringing its Seeing Eye Dogs roadshow to Coffs Harbour on 11 March.

The free event includes informative sessions and trial walks with expert staff and Seeing Eye Dogs in training.



It is open to anyone in the region who is blind or has low vision and is interested in learning how a Seeing Eye Dog could help improve their ability to be active and independent in the community.

The roadshow takes place at Vision Australia’s Coffs facility at 127 West High Street, from 10.30am-1.30pm.

“Our team will be able to talk people through the application process and people will be able to take a Seeing Eye Dog on a trial walk,” Service Planning Manager Letisha Watson said.

“For first time handlers, we can explain in detail the application process and training program they’ll go through, while for handlers who may already be working with a dog guide, we can begin to work through what can be quite an emotional process of their dog retiring and being matched with a successor dog.

“For both groups we can also work through what funding, such as the NDIS, may be available to help them access Seeing Eye Dog Services and provide some assistance on how they should navigate that as well.”

Currently the wait time for a Seeing Eye Dog is just four months and the organisation is keen to increase the number of handlers in NSW and the ACT.

“We’ve worked hard to reduce the waiting time and with Seeing Eye Dog instructors now based permanently in NSW, we are really keen for more people across the region to make the most of our Seeing Eye Dogs.

“Every person who is matched with a Seeing Eye Dog benefits from the two years and almost $50,000 it takes to train one of our dogs, so they can be confident they are working with a Seeing Eye Dog that will provide the support they need to be active and independent.

“Our instructors continue to work with handlers after they’re matched with their Seeing Eye Dog to ensure the partnership is working.”

By Andrea FERRARI

