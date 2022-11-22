Visit The Rotary Men’s Health Education Rural Van – It Could Save Your Life

TEA GARDENS is about to play host to a very special visitor who you must come and meet, in fact, your life may depend on it.

On Wednesday, 30 November and Thursday, 1 December the Rotary Men’s Health Education Rural Van (MHERV) will be at the Tea Gardens Library Carpark, 135 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens.

MHERV is an initiative of the Rotary Club of Warners Bay in collaboration with local Rotary clubs and other community groups.

With the support of Rotary, a Registered Nurse undertakes free basic check-ups for men, however ladies are also welcome to come in and have a free health check.

The purpose-built MHERV van is staffed by male nurse Bill Power.

It offers free of charge health screening services for Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, and Diabetes.

The consultation takes about ten minutes and provides immediate results, helping to improve health outcomes for men.

Bill has the knack of being able to relax even the most stressed clients.

During the confidential consultation, Bill takes the opportunity to also chat about other health related concerns, including state of mind.

This service is offered in a relaxed, confidential and informal setting under Covid-safe Guidelines.

Over the last four years the van has seen nearly 11,000 people and results have averaged approximately four percent who have required urgent attention, around 40 percent are advised to follow up on something with their GP in the next week and 56 percent are encouraged to keep up the good work.

For your free health screening check for Blood Pressure, Cholesterol, and Diabetes go to the Tea Gardens Library Carpark on Wednesday, 30 November and Thursday, 1 December between 9.30am – 3.30pm.

For further information please contact Peter Sivyer on 0428 585 375.

By Mick BIRTLES