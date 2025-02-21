Volunteer workshop builds connections and confidence



COFFS Coast Volunteering’s (CCV) recent Volunteer Experience Workshop was a resounding success, sparking engaging conversations about what it means to volunteer, why people choose to give their time, and how they can find opportunities locally in Coffs Harbour.

“The diversity of reasons behind volunteering was inspiring, ranging from wanting to help others and meeting new people to gaining a sense of fulfilment in retirement, addressing loneliness, or learning new skills,” facilitator Claire Craven told News Of The Area.

“It was clear that volunteering is as much about personal growth as it is about giving back.”

The goal of the workshop was to create opportunities for participants to form new connections, whether through meeting others, discovering new volunteer roles, or reflecting on their personal values and their relationship with the Coffs Coast community.

Inspired by the philosophy of Chad Littlefield, who believes in the power of connection before content, the workshop focused on building relationships that lead to deeper learning and lasting change.

“When people feel connected, they engage more fully, and that’s what we saw in every conversation, every interaction, and every discussion.

“In our recent session, the power of connection was evident.”

Participants shared powerful insights into what they took away from the workshop.

“Getting a better understanding of my rights and responsibilities, along with skills in understanding culture, communication, and consideration of others,” said one participant.

Another said, “I left feeling inspired by the opportunities available and I met some great people along the way.”

“I really felt included and encouraged to participate in my learning,” said another.

The constructive feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with 100 percent of respondents feeling more confident in their ability to volunteer, Ms Craven said.

“This is exactly the kind of outcome we aim for, empowering individuals with the tools, knowledge, and connections they need to make a difference.

“Of course, we are always looking to improve, and we received valuable suggestions, including incorporating more interactive activities in future workshops.

“And while the famous scones from Chill N Chat Café were a hit, there was a request for date scones, which I’ll certainly explore for future sessions.”

CCV’s next workshop is scheduled for Wednesday 26 February, with another specifically for volunteer leaders on Thursday 6 March.

Whether someone is just considering volunteering or looking for new opportunities after retirement, these workshops are designed to meet them where they are and support their next step.

For more information or to register, contact Coffs Coast Volunteering at 02 6648 3660 or email Claire at claire@chnc.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI