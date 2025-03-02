Volunteers asked to step up for science and engineering challenge



THE annual Coffs Coast Science and Engineering Challenge (SEC) for school students will take place on Tuesday 8 April at the Wiigulga Sports Complex and Multipurpose Centre.

The event attracts around 240 Year 10 students from state and private schools across the Coffs Coast, including Coffs Harbour, Dorrigo, Woolgoolga, Bellingen and Grafton.



The SEC is a nationwide Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) outreach program aimed at inspiring Year 10 students to pursue further education and/or a career in any one of these disciplines.

It is an initiative of the University of Newcastle in partnership with communities, Rotary clubs, high schools, and sponsors.

The Challenge focuses on fun, practical, hands-on activities.

School teams are given real-world challenges, such as building earthquake-resistant towers, sending encrypted messages using light, and constructing bridges.

“Through the SEC, students experience aspects of science and engineering that they would not usually see in their school environment,” SEC committee member Patty Delaney told News Of The Area.

The event requires volunteers to observe the students as they work through the challenges.

“Most of our 2025 volunteers are very experienced with the event, and a team leader will support new volunteers.

“Volunteers must have a current Working with Children check and agree to their email address being forwarded to the Department of Education.”

Volunteers work in a small group supervising students’ activities.

“They are given an overview of the activity, but the students have to come up with their own solutions,” Ms Delaney said.

The successful school from this challenge can progress to regional, state, and national levels.

The event is in partnership with the Coffs Harbour bypass team.

“The joint venture of Ferrovial and Gamuda and the Department of Transport NSW allows their staff to volunteer on the day to work with our teams of volunteers.

“They are experienced engineers or staff experienced in planning and constructing the Coffs Harbour bypass.”

In addition, the bypass team provides a guest speaker for the volunteers dinner which other interested people may attend for an update on the bypass.

This will be held on Monday 7 April at Woolgoolga’s Seaview Tavern.

“Last year, the female engineer guest speaker attracted a group of over 80 people,” Ms Delaney said.

Sponsorship for the event has been secured from Engineers Australia, Clarence Consultants, and the Chief Scientist of NSW.

By Andrea FERRARI

