Vote Coffs for People Choice in Green Destination Awards

THE Coffs Coast, named in November 2022 as having one of the world’s Top 100 Green Destination stories, is in the running for the tourist organisation’s People’s Choice Award in the Culture and Tradition category.

Voting is open now and ends on January 24 at 9am Australian Eastern Standard Time.



The Coffs Coast story entry, Two Path Strong, celebrates Aboriginal tourism on the Coffs Coast and the rich culture that has supported the establishment of the first bilingual school of an Aboriginal language in NSW, the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School (GGFS).

The awards will be judged by sustainable tourism experts from around the world and winners will be announced at ITB Berlin on 7 March 2023 at the Green Destinations Story Awards ceremony.

“We are very excited that our story has been shared with the world and now to be the only Australian story in these global green awards is phenomenal,” said Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC) CEO Clark Webb.

“We are honoured and proud that the story of our Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School and our award-winning cultural tourism businesses are nominated in the Culture and Tradition category,” said Mr Webb, who is also the owner operator of Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours.

Known as the ‘sharing people’, the Gumbaynggirr people are widely celebrated for giving their abundant food, waterways and knowledge to others.

Acting General Manager, City of Coffs Harbour, Chris Chapman said, “It’s so exciting to be the only Australian destination nominated in these global awards and I urge people out there to also vote for our destination story in the People’s Choice category.

“Our region is further cementing its status as an ecotourism centre with a significant cultural story that will be shared around the globe.”

Ecotourism Australia CEO Elissa Keenan added her congratulations.

“The Coffs Coast continues to support local sustainable tourism ventures and encourages ECO Certification among local ecotourism and nature tourism businesses elevating their mission to protect the natural landscapes that draw travellers to the destination year after year.”

Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School, NSW’s first bilingual Indigenous language school, is located on the Coffs Coast, along with numerous award-winning tours, cafes and cultural experiences run by the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC).

The region is also home to eight Ecotourism Australia-certified businesses and experiences, with several more being supported by the City of Coffs Harbour to achieve Eco Certification over the coming months.

To vote for Coffs Coast Destination to win the People’s Choice Award, visit www.greendestinations.org/home/events/2023-story-awards-itb/.

By Andrea FERRARI