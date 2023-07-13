Wagstaffe ferries operating again – Ettalong Channel set for dredging

A FREE shuttle ferry service for Wagstaffe passengers to connect with the shuttle bus at Ettalong began operating on Monday.

A bus service takes passengers to Patonga Wharf to meet the scheduled ferry to Palm Beach.



The free shuttles operate in both directions.

From Monday the shuttle ferry service timetable is such: morning peak – 6.15am to 8.45am (connecting with the 7.00am, 8am and 9.30am Palm Beach ferries; afternoon peak – 4pm to 7pm (connecting with the 3.30pm, 4.30pm, 5.30pm and 6.20pm Palm Beach ferries; weekends – 9am to 6pm (connecting with all Palm beach ferries except the 8am Saturday service).

The free shuttle ferry service will leave Wagstaffe Wharf 45 minutes before the Palm Beach ferry’s departure time from Patonga.

It will leave Ettalong Wharf 35 minutes after the Palm Beach ferry’s arrival time at Patonga wharf.

Transport for NSW previously advised ferry passengers that because of the shifting sand bars in the Ettalong Channel, Ettalong and Wagstaffe ferries had been suspended, with services terminating at Patonga.

Since Monday 19 June 2023, a free shuttle bus service has been running between Ettalong and Patonga Wharfs to assist ferry passengers during key travel times.

Between Monday and Friday the shuttle bus service now operates runs as follows: morning peak – 5.25am to 9.30am; afternoon peak – 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

The shuttle bus will leave about 30 minutes before the ferry departure time from Patonga Wharf.

A weekend shuttle bus service will operate all day to meet the current scheduled Patonga Ferry timetable.

Passengers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and plan ahead by visiting transportnsw.info

The NSW ‘coastal dredging strategy has identified the Ettalong Channel as a significant investment location, prioritising it for dredging to ensure safe navigation, including for the use of local ferry services.

Transport for NSW is planning to dredge the Ettalong Channel in August and is currently seeking all necessary licence and environmental approvals.