Waitlist for Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival Schools Program

BOOKED out in three days, the Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival (BRWF) Schools Program is now running a waitlist.

In the week leading up to the June long weekend, the hugely popular schools program brings six acclaimed authors and playwrights into classrooms across four LGAs – Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Kempsey and Nambucca – reaching more than 2500 primary and high school students.



This year, demand was stronger than in past years.

Bookings opened on 12 February and within just three days, 30 schools had booked every session.

Schools Program Coordinator Rachel Young said, “We’re absolutely stunned by how fast it sold out.

“We’ve created a waitlist for any sessions that become available due to cancellation.”

Highly acclaimed and award-winning authors Felice Arena, Jacqueline Harvey, Jaclyn Moriarty, Favel Parrett, Solli Raphael and R. A. Spratt, will treat the students to book and poetry readings as well as a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to be an author.

“Presentation topics such as creative writing, how to find story ideas and bring them to life and the art of developing characters and writing dialogue, will engage and delight young people and inspire them to try their hand at writing.

“Each captivating presentation is highly interactive and designed to make the creative process less intimidating and overwhelming.”

The festival organisers are now seeking an ongoing sponsor to help expand the program to reach even more eager students.

“While small government grants help, it’s still hard to cover the full costs,” Ms Young said.

“If any generous business can step in, we’d love to hear from them through our website.

“The Schools Program is an incredible opportunity for students to meet and engage with renowned Australian authors in their own classrooms, sparking a love for reading and writing that can last a lifetime.”

The Festival’s 2025 main program launches on 10 April, with “early bird” discounts available until the end of April.

The Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival is an annual literary event held on the June long weekend in Bellingen NSW.

Its mission is to spark a love for storytelling, reading and writing among locals and visitors alike.

“You’ll find an eclectic mix of old-world charm and fresh, innovative voices, all wrapped up in the vibrant energy for which we’re famous.

The event includes free activities across the main festival and fringe, as well as the schools program.

By Andrea FERRARI