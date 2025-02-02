Walk commemorates the environmental work of Frank Kennedy



COFFS Harbour branch of the Australian Plants Society (APS) has organised a walk in honour of the late Frank Kennedy, a carer of the natural environment in and around Coffs Harbour.

Mr Kennedy passed away in November 2024 at Mater Christi Aged Care, aged 80.



The walk takes place on Saturday 1 February, setting off at 9.30am from Brodie Drive, off Orlando Street.

It will hug lengths of Coffs Creek, with John Ross leading.

“We will follow the Coffs Creek Walk on the north side of Coffs Creek for around 2km, to Treefern Creek, behind the showgrounds, returning to the Brodie Drive start – giving us a walk of around 4kms – 5kms in all,” said Rob Watt, the Vice President of the Australian Plant Society Coffs Harbour Group.

“Everyone is invited to join us in heading to the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden for a picnic lunch afterwards.”

With a deep love for nature and a practical sense for conservation and protection of the world around him, Mr Kennedy founded the land-caring group, Friends of Coffs Creek in 1992.

This group continues today as a busy hardworking team who tend and care for the land along the local waterway.

“Indeed, we only enjoy many natural amenities, including this particular walk, because he set up this group.”

The APS periodically has outings along this beautifully maintained route to introduce both new and long-term members to the unique flora of the area.

However, this occasion draws upon the views of others such as President of Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare (CHRL) Barry Powells who is seeking to formally have the walk dedicated to the memory of Frank Kennedy, suggesting a well-sited plaque.

“The Coffs Harbour APS is well aware of the tremendous work done by individuals for the public good that can so easily just slip away in the public memory,” said Mr Watt.

“With the existence of the Coffs Creek Walk, there can be no doubt that Frank’s vision and work were so singularly instrumental in its fruition,” he said.

“For many he will be greatly missed not least for the outstanding work he did to assist in the preservation and enhancement of the natural environment around Coffs Harbour.”

For further information or questions about the walk, contact Rob Watt on 0427 710 449.

By Andrea FERRARI