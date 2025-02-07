Walking Football strolls into Coffs Harbour for the Charity Shield



THE inaugural Walking Football Charity Shield is set to debut at the Coffs Coast Synthetics on Saturday, 1 March, bringing with it a mix of sporting action and community goodwill.

The new initiative from Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak, with the support of North Coast Football, promises to deliver more than just goals.

Proceeds will go towards initiatives like community football scholarships for local juniors, ensuring a lasting impact beyond the pitch.

Ian Leach, secretary of Rotary Daybreak and an enthusiastic advocate for walking football, explained the growing appeal of the sport.

“It’s soccer but not as we know it. Walking only, no running,” he said.

“As a new soccer code, it’s growing very quickly, and the great thing about it is that it’s totally inclusive.

“All ages, all abilities, and mixed teams are the norm – the walking factor is the great leveller.”

The sport’s accessibility is evident in the local scene, where participants span generations.

“On Wednesday evenings at the Coffs Synthetics, we usually have fifteen to 20 players, both male and female, ranging from mid-20s to ‘Will’, our marvellous 82-year-old, walking around, scoring goals, and having a great time.”

The game itself is a scaled-down version of traditional soccer, played on a quarter-sized field with small goals and minimal physical contact.

Teams consist of six players on the field at a time, with squads of up to ten to allow for rotations.

Ian encouraged newcomers to give it a go.

“If you want to get involved, come down to the Synthetics at 5:45pm on a Wednesday.

“It’s a really friendly group and if you want more information on how to enter a team in the event, just give us a call on 0417 045 567.”

President of Rotary Daybreak Marilyn Brien, highlighted the broader community benefits of the Charity Shield.

“[It] is a wonderful way to have a great day out and raise funds for fantastic local youth projects with a sport and recreation focus,” she said.

Marilyn outlined plans to use the funds raised to establish Rotary Community Football Scholarships.

“These scholarships will support those who might not otherwise afford to take part in local community football. “The Shield itself has been generously donated by Brian Armstrong, a life member of Rotary Daybreak.

“Hopefully, we can make this an annual event on the Coffs Harbour sporting and charity calendar.”

Ian emphasised the inclusivity and fun of the event, noting the suitability of the venue.

“The event promises a carnival atmosphere, with live music, food stalls, and activities.

“Local talent Dylan Wigley is among the scheduled performers, adding to the day’s appeal, and because the games will be played on the amazing Coffs Coast Synthetic fields, weather isn’t a big issue.

““We only stop for thunderstorms, and the facilities here are first-class.”

Duncan Marchant, general manager of North Coast Football, underscored the organisation’s support for the initiative.

“The wellbeing and health benefits of playing walking football are simply fantastic,” he said.

“Walking football is attracting a whole new demographic to the sport, giving people the chance to experience the joy of team play and scoring goals – all at walking pace.”

Marchant hopes the Charity Shield will inspire more people to join regular Wednesday night sessions.

“It’s so satisfying to see our walking footballers using these world-class facilities. Hopefully, many participants in the Charity Shield will enjoy themselves and join us weekly.”

By David WIGLEY