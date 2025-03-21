War of words over local impacts of US tariffs



FEDERAL Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson has accused the Liberal Party of spreading fear amid Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminium products imported into the US.

Ms Swanson said the decision will hurt the US economy and could impact its trading partners, including Australia.



“Equally troubling are reports of the opposition Liberal Party failing to stand up for Australia at this time and undermining our local industries like Tomago Aluminium,” she said in a statement last Thursday.

“I am deeply disappointed that instead of working constructively, to support Australian industry, the Liberals have instead focused on using their time to try to sow fear and worry amongst our proud workforce.

“It is frankly disgusting and completely against the interests of my community and the whole country.”

Tomago Aluminium is Australia’s largest aluminium smelter and has been operating 24 hours a day since 1983.

Ms Swanson noted the local smelter has successfully diversified its export markets, and exports only a small percentage of its products to the US.

“[Tomago Aluminium] continues to be our largest aluminium smelter and a major contributor to our local economy,” she said.

“The Liberals and Nationals are showing that they will not back ‘Team Australia’ and will not work in the interests of Australian industry, if it suits their political advantage.”

In a statement released last week, the Coalition placed blame for the tariff squarely on the Albanese government, arguing it had “failed to secure an exemption”.

“Prime Minister Albanese has only had one serious phone conversation with our most important ally,” said Shadow Trade and Tourism Minister Kevin Hogan.

“I think the fact he now can’t even get the President on the phone says everything about his weak leadership,” he said.

“During the Coalition’s time in Government, Australia successfully negotiated exemptions from United States steel and aluminium tariffs.

“It was an even more favourable opportunity for this government to secure an exemption.

“The US enjoys a substantial trade surplus with Australia, and we are investing heavily in the US defence industry through AUKUS.”

Liberal candidate for Paterson Laurence Antcliff said the government’s inability to arrange an exemption is “an insult to all our local workers and their families”.

“The time for inaction is over, they must immediately engage with the US administration to secure tariff exemptions and safeguard local jobs,” he said.

“Australia has always been a strong ally of the United States, and in return, we deserve fair and equitable trade arrangements.

“The Albanese Government’s refusal to fight for our industries sends a dangerous message: that Australian businesses and workers are expendable.”

Ms Swanson said the Labor government has made “significant efforts” to strengthen Australian industries in recent years.

“This includes initiatives such as assisting aluminium producers to transition to renewable energy, enhancing regional energy infrastructure, and supporting innovative local businesses.

“As your local Member of Parliament, I remain committed to championing a ‘Buy Australian’ campaign in the upcoming March Federal Budget.

“We need a united ‘Team Australia’ approach to ensure our local industries are supported and that local jobs remain a priority amid global uncertainties.”