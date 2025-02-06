Waratahs Squad’s ‘awesome’ visit to Gloucester inspires juniors



GLOUCESTER Rugby Union Club hosted a “meet and greet” with the NSW 2025 Waratahs squad on Sunday, 2 February.

Rugby Club President Jamie Searle said it was a “fantastic” event for Gloucester while Chris Marchent, past coach of the women’s team, said he hoped it would inspire future juniors.

“We are hoping the day will encourage young rugby enthusiasts to take up the game here in Gloucester,” he told News Of The Area.

A group of rugby union players even came from Grafton to be part of the Waratahs’ action.

The players ran training games with the Gloucester Women’s Rugby team and other willing participants.

“The Waratahs were awesome, kicking bombs to us and passing the ball to us,” said Sean, a young rugby player.

“They showed me how to throw the ball better.”

During a question-and-answer session, players were asked about pathways to a professional career and their best rugby moments.

“It is great to get out into the grassroots rugby clubs. It is important to give back to the community,” said Triston Reilly, the Waratahs’ winger.

Angus Bell said getting out to regional clubs was great.

“We love these country blitzes,” Tom Lambert added.

Lalakai Foketi told News Of The Area, “I’m excited about connecting to country clubs. If we want the Club to represent NSW, we need to engage in community engagement.”

Gloucester Rugby Club member Amanda Marsh said that having the Waratahs come to small towns like Gloucester is excellent for local rugby.

Sydneysiders Allan and Beth Dodd travelled to Gloucester for the event.

“We are rugby tragics,” Beth said.

Allan was excited to see Lalakai Foketi, who he coached in the Manly U12s team.

A number of people interviewed by News Of The Area discussed the importance of such events for bringing people to town and giving the young people of Gloucester a chance to talk to professional sportspeople.

“It was great fun having my Waratahs hat signed,” said Piper Newman, with Nikita Clancie.

“I got a ball and a cap signed by Sia Amone,” a delighted Sean added.

By Wendy BUSWELL

