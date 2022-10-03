Water meter replacement program to kick off in Bulahdelah

MORE than 8,000 water meters will be replaced across the MidCoast over the next six months, beginning in Bulahdelah on Tuesday 4 October 2022.

All water meters over fifteen years old will be replaced with new meters as part of MidCoast Council’s asset renewal program.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Council’s Director of Infrastructure and Engineering Services, Rob Scott, said that over time the mechanical components within a water meter could wear down, resulting in the meter under reading the amount of water being consumed.

“When this happens customers are charged for less water than they’ve used, which means customers with older meters are essentially paying a reduced amount,” said Mr Scott.

“This program helps ensure our charges are accurate and fair for everyone.”

After beginning in Bulahdelah, the program will move to Stroud, Stroud Road, Gloucester and Barrington.

Additional areas will be announced once they’ve been scheduled.

Customers should expect Council’s contractors to knock on the door and explain what they’ll be doing before their water meter is replaced.

If no one is at home, a card will be left detailing the work.

The whole replacement process takes around 15-30 minutes per meter.

Mr Scott said it was important for customers to keep in mind that the improved accuracy of their new meter could be reflected in their next bill.

“As there is a chance your old meter had started to under read, you may find your next water account is slightly higher in usage and cost,” he said.

If a customer finds their new water meter has a minor leak, they should report it to Council’s Customer Service team between 8.30am-4.30pm weekdays on (02) 7955 7777.

Major leaks should be reported to customer service during these hours or to 1300 133 455 after hours.

The new water meters are compatible with the remote reading technology currently being trialled in Stroud Road.

To find out more about Council’s water meter replacement program, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/meterprogram

For more on the Stroud Road trial, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/smart-meter-trial