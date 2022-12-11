Water Safety – Getting the Message Across

HOLIDAY season is just around the corner so it was perfect timing for the water safety education sessions held last Saturday at Coffs Jetty and the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.

The education seminars were popular with locals and covered beach safety, rip currents and a specific emphasis on how to stay safe while rock fishing.



Nearly 200 rock fishing related deaths have been recorded in Australia since 2004.

71 percent of deaths are due to fishers being washed off rocks by waves and almost three-quarters of rock fishing victims were born overseas, 53 percent being from Asia.

The one-day free course attracted a broad cross-section of ages and cultures across the region and the practical demonstrations kept participants engaged throughout the day.

Anthony Turner from Surf Life Saving NSW shared key advice that may save your life.

“This is an initiative by the NSW Government, Surf Life Saving, NSW and local councils coming together to plan water safety for the community, especially people who go rock fishing,” said Anthony.

“It’s been an incredible skills day, discussing the different types of life jackets, different types of surf awareness, waves movement and rock fishing.”

Anthony provided seven ways to reduce the risks of rock fishing.

– Plan your day before you head out, check the weather the day you arrive, continuously checking the weather while you’re out rock fishing, boating or at the beach.

– Never fish alone, always fish with a friend.

– Let your family know where you’re going. A lot of people go to isolated areas.

– Give an ETA when you’re going to arrive back home.

– Carry a mobile phone

– Wear light clothing

– Wear a life jacket and ensure it is the correct fitting and it’s been serviced.

George Mannah from NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries Unit reminded rock fishers that life jackets aren’t optional, they are mandatory.

“The key messages are to go away understanding how to stay safe when you’re fishing in all areas, not just rock fishing but other waterways,” he said.

“The important thing is knowledge, understanding what dangers there are when you go out before you go out to fish and understanding the weather patterns and wind.

“Understanding the fundamentals of rock fishing, for example, your life jacket.

“Tell someone where you’re going before you go, go with experienced people, don’t go on your own, assess the location for fifteen to twenty minutes.

“Understand that you’ve got to keep your eye out and never turn your back to the water.

“The government brought in legislation a few years ago that it’s mandatory to wear life jackets on ocean rock platforms.

“Some people are not aware of the regulation, but it is law and it’s important for us as you can see today with NSW Department of Prime Industries the fisheries unit as well as surf Lifesaving marine rescue, the Police, Council and various organisations getting together to get the messages across.”

Surf Life Saving NSW provided a practical demonstration how rip currents work by dropping green dye into the ocean.

The audience were aghast at how quickly the dye moved towards the rocks at the North Wall and then out to sea.

Anthony Turner said rescuing swimmers from rip currents are the most common rescues and provided sage advice if you get stuck in a rip.

“Along our beaches in NSW and around Australia, rip currents are the majority of our rescues.

“If you do find yourself in a rip current, we recommend that you remain calm, float with the current, raise your arm and call for assistance.

“That’s number one, if you’re a confident swimmer we recommend that you swim parallel left or right to the rip current and then float into the shore with the surging waves.

“Generally when waves break, rip currents form on either side of the waves.

“The website (www.surflifesaving.com) gives you valuable safety measures for surf and fishing,” concluded Anthony.

Attendees finished the day with a big smile as they received the gift of a fitted life jacket.

By David WIGLEY