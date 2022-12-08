Weaving Stories Together event comes to Stuarts Point

‘WEAVING Stories Together’, a free Seniors and Elders Workshop to be held at Stuarts Point from 10am to 12.30pm on Tuesday 13 December, is a Creative Ageing Initiative by Arts Mid North Coast and Create NSW, though age is no limit for attendance and involvement.

The project invites all comers to learn about the many forms of storytelling, from short word statements, to photo, voice and digital stories, memoirs to be kept or shared.



Facilitator Denni Scott Davis is keen to share her communications expertise through this roving program.

“It’s great to have the opportunity to deliver and participate in a free workshop, and share many words, images and thoughts.”

Denni utilises a sequence of drawings, objects and photos, some provided and some given by participants, to provoke a creative thought and writing process that may have been dormant and could now be a healing narrative.

Morning tea will be provided.

Book via Denni on 0498 880 355.

By Jen HETHERINGTON