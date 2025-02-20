Webinars to explain Coffs Harbour Bypass progress



PROGRESS on the Coffs Harbour bypass will be explained in a series of webinars next month.

Webinars will provide an update on construction progress of bridges, tunnels and earthworks, and participants will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of each presentation.



Coffs Harbour bypass project director Greg Nash said previous webinars had been popular and expected there would be a lot of interest in those coming up.

“People can see a lot of work happening and are naturally curious to find out how things are going,” he said.

“The bypass is being built for the community, so we’re more than happy to keep people informed.”

The webinars are split into north and south precincts, covering the alignment of the bypass, with morning and evening options for each precinct:

Sawtell Road Interchange to Shephards Lane Tunnel (south)

● Wednesday 12 March, 8am to 9am

● Wednesday 19 March, 5pm to 6pm

Shephards Lane to Sapphire Beach Interchange (north)

● Friday 14 March, noon to 1pm

● Thursday 20 March, 5:30pm to 6:30pm

Mr Nash said people would need to visit http://nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourbypass and click on ‘Community information sessions and webinars’ and register to join.

“We really want to bring the community on the construction journey with us,” he said.

“We’re excited to be building it, and we know from community feedback residents can’t wait for the Coffs Harbour bypass to be complete and to feel like they’re fully across everything that’s happening.”