Wednesday Craft Group to host big sale for Christmas charity

THE ladies of the Wednesday Craft Group are setting up their major Christmas Sale table at Hawks Nest Community Hall on Wednesday, 6 December, to continue their spirited and heartfelt fundraising for community needs.

Members of the public will be invited to the Community Hall between 9 am and 12 noon to peruse the beautiful and lovingly hand-crafted items, including decorations, knitted and crocheted wares, baby blankets, and more.



There will also be plenty of home-made edibles, including Christmas cakes and sweets, and an array of cards and plants, all great last-minute gift ideas.

“We have a small trading table every month, where members can bring their crafts and items to sell, but Wednesday 6 December is one of our big three fundraisers in the calendar year: Mothers’ Day, Biggest Morning Tea and Christmas,” Yvonne Paget, Treasurer of the Craft Group, told NOTA.

“We are a nice little group who enjoy each other’s company, and the fact they can all do their own thing is great.

“We do a lot of charity work, with two annual raffles, and give out donations at the Biggest Morning Tea, usually in May.”

A percentage of every sale made on 6 December will be collected by the ladies, to be ‘paid forward’ to various local community services groups, including the RFS, SES, Free Clinic Bus, Westpac Helicopter, and Meals On Wheels.

“The members of the group also run a toy drive for the Salvos, which also picks up on 6 December.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE