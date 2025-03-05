Wendy Hansen’s family gathers at Coffs Jetty a year after she went missing





TWELVE family members of Wendy Hansen, the woman whose remains were discovered by Jetty Dunecare volunteers last June, have gathered at the Jetty Foreshore a year to the day since she went missing.

They also wanted to meet the members of the volunteer bushcare group who have been so close to her story.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Wendy disappeared on 29 February 2024.

Representing three generations, and coming from Queensland and across NSW, some family members were meeting for the first time.

For Wendy’s husband Bradley, it was also the first time he had visited the area.

He was moved by the active tenderness that the members of Jetty Dunecare have shown since their shocking discovery.

A Coastal Banksia tree was planted last August at the site where Wendy’s remains were found, and a bench seat was recently installed nearby.

“In line with the City of Coffs Harbour’s Reserve Naming and Memorial Policy, a contribution was made by the family of Wendy Hansen to place a seat within the Jetty Foreshores,” a Council spokesperson told News Of The Area.

A plaque will soon be fixed on “Wendy’s Reflection Seat” bearing the family’s chosen words: “Lovingly dedicated to Wendy Hansen nee Schultz. Loved by all whose lives she touched.”

Cousin Mardy told NOTA, “We felt the shock for Jetty Dunecare making the discovery but for us as a family it meant the search was over.

“As sad as that is, we were no longer searching for Wendy.”

Jetty Dunecare members planted the Banksia before they knew whose remains they were.

Police investigating the suspicious death, soon identified the body as Wendy’s.

Sister Helen said she read the newspaper reports about “the beautiful things” Jetty Dunecare had arranged and wanted to thank them, “for finding my sister”.

Jetty Dunecare President Desnee McCosker thanked Wendy’s family for the lunch they provided and, “for their kind words of recognition for our volunteers’ efforts in helping their family find some solace.

“Jetty Dunecare have asked the Council if we can donate and plant a new tree beside Wendy’s Reflection Seat to provide shade on these hot summer and autumn afternoons.”

Det. Supt Danny Doherty recently provided an update on their investigation.

“Wendy’s Hansen’s case presents very unusual circumstances, which have been investigated by Strike Force Osbox and Coffs/Clarence police force.

“We have to look at all of the circumstances and it’s a very slow process.

“At this stage, it’s not clear why she unfortunately died in Coffs Harbour [but] we’ve been getting a lot of assistance from forensic experts in relation to the area [in which[ she was found.”

Anyone with information about Wendy’s death should call NSW Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

By Andrea FERRARI