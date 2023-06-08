Western-style melodrama from Valley Performers in rehearsals

VILLAINY in The Valley, a new show by the Valley Performers, is set in the year of 1885 in Macksville, Kansas, a US city in Stafford County.

The historic Western-style melodrama is in rehearsals and comes to the stage in July.



“Why a melodrama?” posed Valley Performers President/Director Ruth Stuart.

“In 2020 we performed a one act melodrama and our audiences really enjoyed the genre, asking when we might do another,” she told News Of The Area.

“This next production still allows audiences to “boo” the villain and “yee-haw” our hero.

“Why a Western?

“Well, we’d performed an English-style melodrama the last time, so we thought an American Western would be fun and give our audiences some great costume ideas for themselves to wear to the performances,” she said.

The Nambucca based Valley Performers group is adamant about keeping live theatre thriving in the region.

“There is nothing more satisfying than bringing a smile to the face of our audiences.

“Last year our audiences really enjoyed the theatre restaurant style plays we performed with Spy Club and Gangster’s Ball.

“The Macksville Ex-Services Club is a great venue and so we looked for another theatre restaurant play.”

The play they’ve chosen allows them to offer a night of fun and comedy.

“People love to laugh and escape the world for a few hours.

“That’s also why we encourage our audiences to dress up, to really get them in the zone and have a bit of fun.

“Pure entertainment with some audience interaction with a great mouth-watering meal makes it a complete package.

There’s one matinee on July 16, and four performances are at night on July 14, 15, 21 and 22.

“If a person loves an entertaining, engaging show, and dressing up for the occasion which can be shared with friends, then they would love to be involved as an audience member for our theatre restaurant shows,” said Ruth.

Valley Performers have members who have been involved in entertainment for over 30 years, along with talented newer members.

“Live theatre started in the Valley in 1956 and is still running strong.

“For our group entertainment is the ‘name of the game’ and Valley Performers sure do deliver; we have a great following from repeat audiences from near and far.”

For more information visit the Valley Performers Facebook page.

By Andrea FERRARI