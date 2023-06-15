What a party it was when Urunga celebrated 100 years of the railway

BLUE skies and sunshine over the long weekend added to the party atmosphere as residents of Urunga and surrounding towns came out in force to celebrate the centenary of the railway line reaching Urunga.

And what a party it was – even the disappointing news that trackwork would close the line on the long weekend, cancelling all trains, couldn’t dim the enthusiasm.

Organised by the enthusiastic volunteers of the Urunga Rail Centenary Group and coordinated by Alison Carter, it took months of planning and gathering photos and memorabilia.

“It was exhausting but our wonderful team was fully committed and they all gave their utmost,” said Alison.

“Thank you to all those who put in so much time and energy.

“We had many supporters and donors and we’re very grateful to them all, with a special ‘thank-you’ to our major sponsors, Coffs C.ex and NSW TrainLink.”

The celebrations began on Saturday morning in the station car park, which quickly filled to capacity.

The station platform was bedecked in flowers, streamers and balloons, and a number of storyboards were erected providing information and news cuttings from the 1920s referring to the town and the station opening.

Many revellers got into the spirit, turning out attired in styles reminiscent of the early 1900s, adding to the colour and festive atmosphere.

The Urunga Ukulele Band entertained the crowd with a medley of popular music that encouraged the audience to sing along while waiting for the horse-drawn carriage to arrive with esteemed senior residents.

MC Peter Leonard led the proceedings with a brief account of the background to the centenary followed by an introduction to the birthday, while Steve Morris extended an official welcome to the centenary.

Tahahni Berger delivered the Welcome to Country, while Bellingen Councillor Jo Brotherton extolled the many charms of the area in her welcome to Bellinger.

Peter Leonard explained a little of the history of rail in Urunga and then it was time for the cutting of the cake – a huge cream-filled sponge with thick, soft icing that needed four people to carry and was greatly enjoyed.

After the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the centenary, the crowds made their way to the lido for a good old railway picnic, complete with a sausage sizzle provided by the Lions Club.

During the afternoon children enjoyed the jumping castle, pet patting, and even a reptile demonstration, then finished up with games and a lolly throw.

It seems almost everybody had a story to tell about the railway and many reminiscences were shared over lunch, including by Peggy Edman, who described her adventures as one of 43 children who caught a steam train from Valla Station to Urunga each day.

The party continued on Sunday with even bigger crowds and by 10am the streets were lined with excited onlookers waiting for the parade to begin.

The procession travelled down Bonville Street into Bowra Street and then proceeded to the Riverside Markets, led by a horse-drawn carriage with passengers suitably dressed in costumes reflecting the 1920s.

A team of speedy cyclists followed, with a group from Manchester Unity walking behind, then came an amazing cavalcade of vintage and antique cars, a Scottish pipe band and a fire truck, all to constant applause and shouts of encouragement along the route.

At the market’s venue, visitors took the opportunity to check out the vintage vehicles and the rail memorabilia while the youngsters were spoiled for choice with a host of amusements, with the jumping castle the most popular.

A major sponsor of the weekend’s events, C.ex Urunga and its Golf Club hosted a centenary nine-hole competition during the afternoon, while the Urunga Museum conducted a historical walk through the town centre.

The weekend was a great success with the community coming together to celebrate, and many people expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the Urunga Rail Centenary Group and its coordinator Alison Carter.

By Susan KONTIC