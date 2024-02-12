What does the future of housing look like in Port Stephens?



THE Tomaree Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRA) has weighed into local debate over housing affordability and availability, releasing a discussion paper on the ‘Future for housing on the Tomaree Peninsula’.

The paper sets out ideas and concerns held around housing ahead of the expected release of a draft revised Local Housing Strategy from Port Stephens Council in March 2024.



In November 2023, Council hosted a housing forum which recognised local issues of housing availability and affordability.

To address the NSW housing crisis, the State Government expects Port Stephens Council to provide an extra 4000 dwellings over the next 20 years on top of the 7000 already approved or zoned.

Council documents state that 1,484 of these new residential lots and or dwellings should be on the Tomaree Peninsula and constructed between now and 2037.

“We believe most residents of the Tomaree Peninsula understand the need for new housing, particularly social and affordable housing,” Tomaree Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRA) planning spokesperson Nigel Waters said.

He cautioned however against setting arbitrary targets that may lead to inappropriate and excessive housing density.

“Development must respect local character and the natural environment and must not outstrip the capacity of supporting infrastructure,” he said.

Council’s current Housing Strategy avoids mentioning any specific numeric targets for new housing, focusing instead on the mix of dwelling types and the relative contributions to land supply of greenfield and infill sites in different parts of the LGA.

“Ideally, a revised Strategy should also avoid commitment to any specific numbers of dwellings,” TRRA Vice President Richard Davis said.

“Instead Council should engage with the various communities to come up with realistic and achievable programs that recognise the environmental and social constraints of their specific area,” he said.

Mr Waters said the Tomaree Peninsula faced a unique set of housing constraints.

“On the Tomaree Peninsula, constraints include extensive flood prone land, large areas of environmentally protected land, additional areas of habitat for threatened flora and fauna, and a built form character that is not only highly valued by locals but also underpins the essential tourist economy of the area as well as its ecological sustainability.”

The recent outrage expressed by the community in relation to land clearing to provide asset protection zones at 8 Fleet Street in Salamander Bay are indicative of the community’s mood when it comes to preserving koala and wildlife habitat.

While the TRRA acknowledges that more infill housing could be effective in increasing housing stock, they say it comes with its own set of problems and suggests that it should be subject to certain key pre-conditions.

The TRRA are also seeking the provision of necessary infrastructure in advance of development, particularly in respect to health services, adequate roads and drainage.

Over 55’s villages and higher density housing abound in the region, however services to meet the unique needs of the region’s residents have been slow to meet increasing needs.

Many GP practices have closed books and connecting to specialist services in Newcastle is costly.

The TRRA are also calling for affordability to meet the needs of workers in the care economy, including essential services and those in the tourism industry.

They are advocating for an increased diversity of dwelling types that could include innovative solutions such as mixed use development and ‘shop-top’ housing around established town centres.

When it comes to preserving the environment TRRA are seeking an environmentally sustainable approach which includes considerations for improved tree cover and not overloading stormwater drains.

Also of concern is adequate parking and traffic management.

“Another necessary condition for community acceptance of higher density throughh infill development is improved compliance and enforcement by Council,” Mr Waters added.

“Failure to do so undermines community trust in local government and development standards.”

Mr Davis said the region can play a key role in addressing the state’s housing crisis, but development must be done in the right way.

“We submit that Port Stephens Council should, and can, make a fair contribution to addressing the State-wide crisis in housing supply and an approach that meets the preconditions we have outlined will ensure community acceptance.”

Council is also in the process of community consultation for the Shoal Bay Place Plan which, if adopted, should see an increase in local housing stock.

The draft Shoal Bay Place Plan is currently on Public Exhibition until 5pm Sunday 25 February 2024.

Visit https://www.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/council/public-exhibitions/current-public-exhibitions for more information.

A drop-in event will be held at the Shoal Bay Foreshore on Saturday 17 February, providing community members the opportunity to discuss the plan with Council staff.

By Marian SAMPSON