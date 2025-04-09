Why Gloucester Men’s Shed is more than a shed



THE Men’s Shed movement began in the small town of Tongala in 1988.

In the book “The Men’s Shed Movement”, author Barry Golding notes, “The shed was based on the philosophy that men in retirement needed somewhere to go, something to do, and someone to talk to.”



According to the Australian Men’s Shed Association, an estimated 3000 men’s sheds operate both in Australia and internationally.

The Gloucester Men’s Shed has been running since 2009 and currently has 51 members.

Membership is available to all men who are casual or part-time workers, retired or semi-retired and have Wednesdays free.

The oldest member is about to turn 92.

Urs Leimgruber, a long-time member of the Gloucester Men’s Shed, told News Of The Area, “It’s a good way to get away from our everyday lives and find out what’s happening in the world and with other people.”

Andrew George, the current club president, said, “There are a variety of projects that members can get involved in, or you can simply come for a cup of coffee and a chat.

“It is essential for men to have an outlet to interact and talk.”

Members meet weekly, allowing them to engage in ongoing projects, learn new skills, or work on community initiatives.

Ray Vale said, “We do a great deal of recycling, such as stripping electrical appliances and computers, recycling bottles and cans and by arrangement with MidCoast Council, mattresses are collected from the Gloucester Landfill and stripped for the timber.”

“We also make surveyor pegs for a local surveying group and assist various community organisations.”

“We also undertake bespoke work; the most interesting project to date has been building a coffin,” Andrew added with a laugh,

Members come from diverse backgrounds, including finance, mechanics, and education.

John Bayley enjoys attending the Men’s Shed, where he is currently restoring an old tractor.

“I always wanted a tractor, and the Men’s Shed has allowed me to learn how a tractor works and find the parts I need to get it running again,” he said.

New member Michael Samerski added, “Joining the Men’s Shed has been a great way to meet a wide range of Gloucester men, and I get to use all the cool tools.”

The Gloucester Men’s Shed meets every Wednesday at 509 Fairbairns Road, Forbesdale.

By Wendy BUSWELL

