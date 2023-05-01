Williams Pet Produce at Medowie is hosting a fundraising Open Day for Variety Bash

WILLIAMS Pet Produce at Medowie will be hosting an Open Day on Saturday 6 May as a fundraiser for the 2023 Variety NSW Bash.

The annual event is organised by Variety, the children’s charity, and this year will see more than 300 participants drive the back roads and dirt tracks of regional NSW to support children across the state.

Williams began supporting the event in 2022, sponsoring ‘Car 350’ on its journey.

The Commodore wagon will be present at the event to show off its new wrap, along with a collection of more than 20 vintage cars.

Families will also enjoy the company of pygmy goats, llamas and birds that will be on display.

People attending can enjoy a sausage sandwich while the children try the snow cones.

The heart of the fundraiser is the raffle, with prizes donated by local businesses including vouchers, hampers and pet supplies.

The drivers of Car 350, Darren Stevens and Paul Williams, will be there as well to talk about the Variety Bash road trip.

Variety supports children who are experiencing long term illness or disability.

Their motoring events operate across the country and annually attract large numbers of participants.

Darren Stevens has been driving in the Variety Bash for the past ten years.

During the week-long road trip the team will drive to multiple small towns in regional NSW and meet many of the young children they are helping.

By Lindsay HALL