Williamtown/Salt Ash RFS crew kept on toes during busy night of call outs

LOCAL Rural Fire Brigade volunteers have had a busy time recently, with the crew from the Williamtown Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade responding to two serious incidents in one night.

First the crews were called to reports of a power pole alight at Fullerton Cove.



On arrival they found a failed cross arm had allowed wires to fall and arc out, causing the top of the pole to catch fire.

The volunteers made the area safe and provided fire protection until the lines were isolated by Ausgrid and the pole could be safely extinguished.

Ausgrid crews continued to work and replace the pole to restore power.

Later the same evening, just as the crews were packing up they were again called out to a serious motor vehicle accident on Nelson Bay Road, Williamtown.

A Williamtown/Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade member told News Of The Area, “On arrival crews found a truck and trailer carrying a bobcat had left the road and rolled, losing its load, blocking the road in both directions.

“Our crews provided first aid to the truck driver until an ambulance arrived.

“With the assistance of Medowie Rural Fire Brigade, we provided fire protection and made the area safe until heavy tow operators could right the truck and remove the various pieces of equipment from the road,” they said.

Prior to righting the truck, Fire and Rescue NSW hazmat crews were called to deal with any potential spills during the recovery and thankfully were not needed.

Crews returned to station about 2am on Tuesday morning with Port Stephens Council crews remaining to repair the road surface ready for morning traffic.

These volunteers protect our community in many ways and are always ready to welcome more members.

If you would like to get involved in your community and make a difference you can contact the Williamtown Salt Ash crew via their Facebook page or email saltash@lowerhunterrfs.com.au.

By Marian SAMPSON