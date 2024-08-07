Winda Woppa falls into sea again after storms and swells



CATASTROPHIC storms and swells chomped away a section of the road along Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, dragging part of The Boulevarde into the sea and leaving critical infrastructure dangerously exposed as of Thursday 1 August.

The Jimmys Beach ‘Erosion Zone’ along Winda Woppa peninsula has been a constant concern for locals, with the latest events strongly reminiscent of the East Coast Low of 2015, when an entire block-length of road was torn in half and taken by the waves.



Last week, a smaller, full-width section of the road near the Kururma Crescent corner was washed away, leaving the edges of private driveways hanging dangerously.

Metres away, the disused Sand Transfer System (STS) black pipeline was left exposed, one section since heaved onto the remaining roadway, another fifteen metres left dangling in the wind.

A team from Essential Energy almost needed life jackets while doing urgent repairs to a power pole in the same area on 1-2 August.

“An Essential Energy crew member from Bulahdelah attended to assess the situation of a precarious power pole reported by a local on 31 August, before bringing in a crane to safely secure the pole after noticing a rapid level of erosion and a two to three metre swell on the adjacent beach,” an Essential Energy spokesperson said.

“Between 1pm and 6pm, large seas had eroded about six metres of coastline, placing the pole in need of an emergency rescue operation as waves lapped at the base of the pole.”

To ensure public safety, power to the pole was isolated, impacting 97 customers before the power pole was completely disconnected and removed.

Crews returned the following morning to relocate the pole across the road, and power was fully restored to all customers on Thursday morning.

Essential Energy’s Mid North Coast Operations Manager Rob Ridley said quick thinking prevented the pole from further damage and the potential for a longer power outage for the community.

“Quick thinking prevented further damage and a potentially longer power outage for the community,” said Rob Ridley, Essential Energy’s Mid North Coast Operations Manager.

“We’ve had a lot of rain and very big seas recently, so we really appreciate when the community spots a potential issue on our network.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE

