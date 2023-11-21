Windy war of words over offshore turbines

PROTESTORS at a wind farm rally on Bennetts Beach, Hawks Nest on Saturday, 18 November amplified calls for renewed consultation and clearer information on a proposal for the development of offshore wind farms off the Myall and Port Stephens coasts.

Worimi Custodian Tracey Kerr told NOTA, “I am using my voice today, doing what our ancestors have done for thousands of years – we did not give up this land, and we do not welcome the Government to be here, building these things like this, this way.”



Hawks Nest Tea Gardens Progress Association President Bruce Murray said, “Most of our community support renewable energy and seek to mitigate climate change, but not at the expense of our pristine environment and wildlife.

“Halt the issuing of Feasibility Licences to multinationals with vested interests, and restart authentic community consultation, including full disclosure of proponent’s proposals, cross-shore connections, onshore transmission routes, and associated upgrades to existing electrical infrastructure.”

Dr David Gillespie, Federal Member for Lyne, told NOTA, “I oppose the proposed exploration licences off Myall Coast and Port Stephens because it’s the wrong idea in the wrong place, a Ramsar-protected environmental treasure, adjacent to a Federal Marine Park.

“It will be a hazard to billion-dollar fishing and tourism industries, and the materials will become rusting hulks in 20 years’ time,” Dr Gillespie added.

Although several politicians were invited – including Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen, Member for Paterson Merryl Swanson, Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington, and MidCoast Councillors – they all declined to attend.

State MP Kate Washington, who was in Tea Gardens for a separate meeting the same day, stated, “The declaration and approval process of the Hunter Offshore Wind Zone, or any future proposals, is the responsibility of the Commonwealth Government.

“To date, there has not been any wind farm proposal submitted, considered or approved.

“I met with residents (on Saturday) about issues affecting our community which relate directly to the NSW Government, where impacts are already being experienced and facts are known; meetings planned prior to the rally and squeezed in on a Saturday, otherwise they wouldn’t have been possible until next year.”

The Federal Government is currently beginning the process of assessing Feasibility Licence applications from offshore wind developers interested in exploring the possibility of building an offshore wind farm in the Hunter zone.

Despite sizeable community opposition, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water say the waters off the Hunter coast are ideal for offshore wind development due to strong and consistent winds, strong grid connections associated with the existing coal fired power stations, proximity to areas of high electricity demand from population centres and heavy industry such as the Tomago smelter and the potential to support infrastructure via the Port of Newcastle.

The area is also adjacent to the NSW Government’s proposed Hunter Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone.

By Thomas O’KEEFE