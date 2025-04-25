Winners announced in Easter colouring-in competition



AFTER much deliberation, the winners of the Nambucca Heads Newsagency Easter Colouring-In Competition have been announced as Jeanie Cameron and Zai Taylor.

Jeanie took out the Age 4-7 Year category with her bright and joyful Easter bunny scene.



Zai,.whose “attention to detail and lovely colours” wowed the judges, won the Age 8-12 Year category.

“A big thank you to everyone who took part. Your creativity and colourful designs made it a tough decision for our judges,” said Steve and Thea Kimber from the newsagency.

“Congratulations to our winners!

“They each won a special Easter bunny and a certificate of achievement.”

For those who didn’t win this time around, Steve and Thea offered words of encouragement.

“Don’t worry if you didn’t win this time. Keep colouring and creating, and we hope to see your entries next year.

“Thank you again to all our young artists, you made Easter extra special.”