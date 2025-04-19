Winning day for The Armidale School at Coffs Coast Ocean Swims



FOR the third consecutive year, the Armidale School’s (TAS) Isabella Henderson was her team’s highest-placed competitor in the Coffs Coast Ocean Swims.

She was among the more than 140 swimmers from TAS who once again made up almost half of the 341 finishers in the two-kilometre men’s and women’s races on 6 April.



With a “pleasing” time of 32:52, Isabella credits a calm sea and mild water temperatures for her win.

While her training was limited due to rowing commitments at national championships in Tasmania, Isabella was the eighth female out of the water from the 177 overall finishers in the women’s race.

“This was my third time doing the swim and it felt just as special as ever,” she said.

“I wasn’t focused on a specific time, especially with the limited swimming training due to my rowing commitments. “Given that, I was happy with how I swam.

“The conditions were amazing, with calm waters and a perfect blue sky that seemed to match our blue caps perfectly.

“It was also a time to reflect and support the message of the Blue Tree Project which the school supports – spreading the message that ‘it’s ok not to be ok’.”

Second out of the water for TAS with a time of 34:16 was one of the youngest swimmers, 12-year-old Noah Keshk, who said local experience was a great help.

“I’m from Coffs Harbour and did Nippers with Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club, so I’m used to swimming in the open water.

“I spent most of my race swimming beside my mate Clay Nixon, which helped me keep a good pace.

“The conditions of the water were great, warm, clear and flat, which made for easier swimming with blue skies above.

“It was great to be part of the TAS community, all doing something challenging for the Blue Tree Foundation. “Everyone was in high spirits, and it was a good day overall.”

Also swimming with the team was TAS Old Boy Jock Rutherford, who was one of the first two TAS students to compete in the event, along with teacher Jim Pennington, in 2003.

Supporting swimmers on rescue boards were a dozen Year 12 students who were the latest to gain their Surf Bronze Medallions, as part of a decades-long program Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club.

The Coffs Coast Ocean Swims coincide with TAS’s Blue Week, during which there are various school activities aimed at supporting mental health and awareness.

By Andrea FERRARI