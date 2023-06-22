Winning names announced for Botanic Gardens e-buggies

WE have a winner in the competition to name the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden’s two electric buggies, launched by News Of The Area.

The President of the Friends of the garden, Graham Tupper, told NOTA, “The smaller six-seat e-buggy is now called the ‘Banksia Buggy’ and its new eight-seater sister vehicle is the ‘Melaleuca Mover’.”



Graham shared that Jill Smith from Woolgoolga, who has a love of native plant gardens, submitted the winning names and is now looking forward to taking her friends on the prize of a special garden tour with morning tea by the lake at the Japanese Garden.

Louise Power is a garden guide and one of the three judges in the naming competition.

“The names are very appropriate as everyone knows about Melaleucas, especially the paperbark trees around Coffs, as well as the easy to recognise Banksia flowers,” Louise said.

“The three judges found that some of the nearly thirty or so entries in the competition had very similar thoughts – to combine a well-known plant name with the purpose of the e-buggies to ‘move’ people whether that be for garden tours or to transport people to weddings or other special events in the garden.”

Winner Jill enjoyed the thought process involved in entering the competition.

“It was fun to think about how to apply my love of local native plants with how these e-buggies are used.”

As President of the Friends of the Botanic Garden, Graham offered thanks to all who entered the competition.

“We now welcome everyone to come take a ride on the quiet e-buggies on the new 45-minute discovery tours through the garden which are offered every Sunday,” Graham said.

Details about how you can join a regular garden tour on the e-buggies can be found on the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden website at www.coffsbotanicgarden.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI