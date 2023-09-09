WIRES call out for release sites and native fodder for rescued wildlife

WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organisation, is calling out to the community for help with release sites and to grow forage gardens for native feed.

Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare (CHRL) is rallying the troops to support NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) in their search by putting the call out to local landholders.



“Coffs Landcare was fortunate to receive funding through the WIRES National Grants Program to help support wildlife caring in Coffs Harbour,” Mel Craig, Landcare Coordinator with CHRL told News Of The Area.

“One of the aims of this project is to help create a network of suitable release sites in the Coffs Harbour area for our WIRES carers to access.

“As a result, we are asking for the assistance of local landholders who have a healthy patch of native remnant bushland on their property and who are happy for it to be used as a release site for WIRES rescue animals to contact Coffs Landcare at coordinator@coffslandcare.org.au or 66511308.”

Another project activity will be the planting of easily accessible forage gardens for local WIRES carers to gather suitable browsing foliage/ flowers for animals in their care.

A significant challenge of being a WIRES carer is the ability to access suitable plant material to feed their injured and sick native animals and birds.

Depending on the animal, carers may require leaves, flowers, fruit or seed from a range of plant species including eucalypts, bottlebrush, lillypilly, wattles and grevilleas.

Searching for these food types can be difficult and carers may have to travel long distances to find the right food.

CHRL aims to plant several forage gardens across the Coffs LGA (Local Government Area).

Tina Birtles, a carer for WIRES Mid North Coast had the following to say about the project.

“As a possum and glider carer this is a commendable initiative by Coffs Landcare.

“These forage gardens will significantly reduce the time carers spend searching for foliage, while also serving as a valuable reference for new carers to identify suitable food for our possums and gliders.

“I look forward to seeing more of these forage gardens in all areas of the Mid North Coast.

“Thank you for considering the well-being of our beautiful possums and gliders,” said Tina.

If there are any schools who may be interested in hosting a forage garden, please contact CHRL.

To register your interest in your property being a release site or to find out more about hosting a forage garden please contact Coffs Landcare at coordinator@coffslandcare.org.au or 66511308.

By Andrea FERRARI