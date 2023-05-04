‘Women in Art’ exhibition launched at Matilda Street Gallery

THE Nambucca Valley ‘Women in Art’ exhibition launched at Macksville’s Matilda Street Gallery on Saturday 29 April.

35 artists feature in the exhibition and more than 70 people attending the opening event.



The event was sponsored by the Nambucca Valley Women’s Business Network (NVWBN) and Diana Does Books, a local bookkeeping business.

“We were overwhelmed by the response of the community to this event, which featured a range of talented local women artists,” said Libby Foster, NVWBN committee member and exhibition organiser.

“We also had local musician Alicia Parry performing, who was fantastic and provided a great atmosphere, and the event was catered for by the Macksville Ex-Services Club.

“The quality and range of the artworks are impressive.

“The exhibition will remain in place until 20 May, so I urge everyone to check it out when in town.”

An art exhibition may seem like a departure from NVWBN’s typical business-related networking breakfasts, but according to Sara Runciman, NVWBN president, these kinds of events are just as relevant.

“Our core purpose as a group is to support, empower and inspire Nambucca Valley women, and these creative events represent what we stand for just as much as a breakfast networking meeting with a keynote speaker,” Sara said.

“We were very pleased to see the community come out in support of our local artists, and of course, we are happy to know that more people are now aware of our work in the valley, with lots of people expressing interest in our group.

“To connect with NVWBN, follow our Facebook or Instagram pages, and if you are interested in becoming a member or would like some more information, email us at nvwomensbusinessnetwork@gmail.com.”

By Karen GRIBBIN