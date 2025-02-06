Women on Wednesday



THE Gloucester Golf Ladies played another round of their Summer Competition on Wednesday 29 January, grateful that the heatwave earlier in the week had been exchanged for more moderate conditions.

The event was an Individual Stableford played over 12 holes and the cooler temperatures seemed to bring out the best in the golfers, with Gai Falla winning Division 1 with 25 points, beating Pat Burrows on a countback. Lesly Harrison scored an even higher 26 points to take out Division 2. Pat Burrows had to settle for winning a ball, with balls also going to Karen Howarth on 23 points and Alison Windeyer on 22.

Karen Howarth won Nearest-to-the-pin on the 4th and 13th holes, just beating Anne Maggs on her first game back for the New Year. Dale Rabbett took the prize for Division 1 on the 15th hole, while none of the players from Division 2 hit the green.

After the game, the players and other guests joined Gloucester golfer stalwart Val Smith for a morning tea to celebrate her 90th birthday on Australia Day.

The Summer Competition for Gloucester’s Woen Golfers continues until late February with a series of Individual Stableford events over twelve holes.

By Carolyn DAVIES