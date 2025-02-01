Women’s business network goes from strength to strength



THE Nambucca Valley Women’s Business Network (NVWBN) enters its seventh year in a strong position after electing a new President and welcoming two new committee members.

New President and one of the founding members of NVWBN, Libby Foster welcomes the opportunity to lead the group on to further success.



“We had our biggest year in 2024, with nine events, including our regular speaker meetings, our first International Women’s Day event, an all-women art exhibition, a social media workshop, and a sip and dine networking event,” Ms Foster informed NOTA.

All committee members are volunteers and present these events around their work and family commitments, holding true to their vision of supporting, inspiring and empowering each other and women across the Nambucca Valley.

Sara Runciman, outgoing President and one of the founding members of the group, said she feels the group is in good hands.

“It’s very heartening to see that not only has the group got an experienced member as President, but we also have two new committee members who have both taken on roles within the committee in their first year.”

The last three years have seen some important groundwork laid for the group, including an opening up of their meeting structures, new branding, and from late last year, a website.

The NVWBN aims to support, inspire and empower businesswomen in the Nambucca Valley, by offering networking meetings, events and workshops, sharing skills, offering mentoring opportunities and creating a sense of community in a non-competitive environment.

The first meeting of the year will be a networking-style meeting at Alofa Sands Cafe in Nambucca Heads on Thursday 13 February.

By Jen HETHERINGTON

