Women’s Premier League season kicks off this weekend

THE Women’s Premier League kicks off tonight, Friday 4 April, as the world game returns for another season on the Coffs Coast.

The Urunga Raiders begin their premiership defence by taking on last season’s preliminary finalists Coffs City United Lionesses, in their opening round match at Forsyth Park.

The Raiders went through undefeated to win last season’s Premier League title.

Last season’s runners-up, the Woolgoolga Wildcats, kick off their season against the Boambee Eagles at Ayrshire Park.

The Eagles are making a return to the top flight competition this season.

Last season’s semi-finalists, the Orara Valley Dingoes, begin their season with a matchup against the Northern Storm at York Street Oval.

Like the Eagles, the Storm are also stepping up to the top flight competition this season.

Having played in the Premier League last season, the Sawtell Scorpions will not feature in the top flight competition this year.

Urunga Raiders and the Woolgoolga Wildcats meet in their grand final rematch during Round 2 in Urunga.

The Women’s Division 1 season also kicks off this weekend with opening round matches on Saturday afternoon.

Coffs City United Lionesses begin their premiership defence at home when they play host to the Corindi Breakers at Forsyth Park.

