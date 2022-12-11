Woolgoolga Art Gallery celebrates 50 years

WOOLGOOLGA Art Gallery/Group (WAG) jointly celebrated the official opening of its newly renovated premises and its 50th birthday with yummy cake, sparklers and a round of singing “Happy Birthday to Woolgoolga Art Group, Happy Birthday to you”.

WAG members, former members and friends joined in the party on Friday 2 December, which also marked the opening of the ‘It’s a WAG! – A celebration of Life, Nature and Fun’ exhibition and the successful completion of the renovations from the funds provided by the NSW Government Stronger Country Communities Fund.



Former Gallery Coordinator Jane Mann told News Of The Area, “Our member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh MP assisted the Woolgoolga Art Group to acquire a grant to the value of $85,000 from the Stronger Country Communities Fund for the renovation project and upgrade.

“The renovations involved closing in the front courtyard, providing a more secure and appealing front entrance and expanding the exhibition space within the gallery.

“As a result of the works the gallery has improved accessibility and our volunteers are able to better perform front desk duties welcoming visitors to the gallery.”

Local building company Build by the Sea carried out the work which has been a partnership through three stages of works over eight years.

Sam Broomfield, Managing Director and builder at Build by the Sea told NOTA, “We base our work on all aspects of quality, we employ locally and set apprentices up here, it’s a second-generation company, owned by my father Eddie, before me.

“We’ve tried to create a segmented design so there’s different gallery areas within the space.”

Sam and his team have been able to deliver the works during difficult times of Covid, material and staff shortages.

“We thank the Build by the Sea Team for a great job and their support to achieve our renovation dreams,” said Jane.

“The Build by the Sea team has many skills other than swinging a hammer and were able to judge our cake competition today…and we thank the team again.”

The winning cake was made by Renita King, former treasurer of WAG.

Judge Sam shared his comments on the winning cake, “The craftmanship, the effort, the love, the bees, there’s plenty of love in that cake.”

Noela Wood gave a brief history of the beginnings of the gallery in 1972 seeing a small group of artists forming the Woolgoolga and District Art Group led by Marion Strong.

The group had a vision to promote and support art and crafts in the local community and resolved to build a gallery with studios for that purpose built over time with the aid of many grants from Federal, State and City Council plus fundraising events.

The first part of the gallery was opened in 1982 followed by the addition of the working pottery in 1986 and the opening of the Bicentennial Wing in 1988.

In 1994 the addition of the art studio was completed and finally, this year, the front courtyard has been transformed into a reception area.

Artist and general entertainer Barb Newby recited a poem and led the gathering’s singing of Happy Birthday.

The exhibition winners were announced as first place, Jo Holdsworth, secnd prize to Margaret Drever and Highly Commended to Sue Trefz.

The judge was local art collector Ann Dorman.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh spoke at the celebration, having been a former schoolboy in Woolgoolga with the builder, Sam Broomfield, saying, “This gallery has been a constant feature in our whole lives, and seeing it renovated means that the community gets to enjoy this facility over and over.”

Mr Singh then declared the building open.

By Andrea FERRARI