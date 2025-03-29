Woolgoolga Art Gallery showing ‘Time to Shine’



TIME to Shine is the new exhibition now showing at Woolgoolga Art Gallery (WAG).

The theme presented gallery members with the opportunity to shine a light on their inner artistic passions and to demonstrate their abilities to the wider Woolgoolga and Coffs Coast community.



“Beautiful works have been produced that really jump out at you the minute you walk in the door,” said WAG spokesperson Karen Thio.

People attending the opening night on Friday 14 March, voted on their favourite pieces.

The People’s Choice Award was split between Sue Trefz’s painting “Eucumbene” and Linsey George’s artwork, “Bliss”.

This exhibition will be on until 25 April.

WAG exhibition openings are held every four to six weeks and are free to attend.

They provide a fun and welcoming evening out that includes a glass of wine and tasty nibbles.

“Members and non-members are very welcome to attend these events to catch up with and make friends,” Karen said.

The next exhibition opens on Friday 2 May.

The Woolgoolga Gallery is open for free public viewing every day between 10am – 4pm, at 73 Turon Parade, Woolgoolga.

By Andrea FERRARI

