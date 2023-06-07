Woolgoolga Croquet Club celebrates members turning 80

WOOLGOOLGA Croquet Club has celebrated the birthdays of seven members who are all turning 80 this year.

The club celebrated the birthdays of Leslie Fitzgerald, Trish Heckenberg, Val Mackay, Carol Rowe, Geoffrey Scotford, Maggie Watson, and Carmel Woldseth, on Tuesday, 2 May.

Club secretary Jenny Burgess said they had a wonderful day celebrating.

“They have all been long term members for over 20 years, and all seven are good friends as we have a good group at Woolgoolga,” she said.

“The day was their present and it was a wonderful celebration.

“We played in the morning and then we had a BBQ lunch and then coffee and cake in the afternoon.

“We also thanked Ryan Hopkins who was representing Wyong Rugby League Diggers, who generously had provided a grant for our shirts, which everyone was very impressed with when we played pennants.

“While we had an unsuccessful year in Pennants, our Division 3 players were much improved.”

Burgess said the recent birthday celebration was a welcome return to hosting events after COVID.

“The last few years have been a bit of a dry run, and we have started to host social days and inter club days again, which is great,” she said.

Woolgoolga Croquet Club plays Tuesday and Friday from 7.30am to 11am, and Saturdays from 8am

Social play days are held several times a year with clubs taking turns to host.

Meetings are held the last Tuesday of every second month at the C.ex Club at Woolgoolga.

By Aiden BURGESS