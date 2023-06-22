Woolgoolga Evening VIEW Club welcomes all for its 30th birthday party

WOOLGOOLGA Evening VIEW Club is turning 30 in July, with its members planning a party to celebrate.

The members are keen to include anyone who has been involved with the club over its three decades of doing business.



“Our Club is turning 30 this year and we will be having our birthday celebration on 12 July at Woolgoolga C.ex Club and would love any past members to join us,” Elfie Garbers, Secretary of the Woolgoolga Evening VIEW Club told News Of The Area.

“Please contact me by either emailing woolgoolgaeveningviewclub@gmail.com or phoning 0427541032 before 5 July,” said Elfie.

The first ever official meeting of Woolgoolga Evening VIEW Club was its Inaugural Dinner meeting on Wednesday 14 July 1993 at the Woolgoolga Bowling Club.

“We had 46 members, and we still have six active members from the original membership.”

An important part of the club’s contribution to the community is the sponsorship of two students.

“We support two students within the Smith Family Learning for Life Program through funds raised with in-house raffles and donations.”

The members are also looking forward to getting involved with the organisation’s National Convention.

“Four of the members are heading to Hobart in September for the VIEW Clubs National Convention which is a biannual gathering of VIEW Clubs Australia wide.”

A program of interesting speakers is promised, alongside a Writers Festival included in the convention.

VIEW stands for the Voice, Interests and Education of Women.

VIEW is a leading women’s national volunteer organisation, providing the opportunity for women from all walks of life to meet regularly, establish lasting friendships and help disadvantaged Australian children through supporting the work of children’s charity, The Smith Family.

Driven by the mission of creating social change in Australian communities, VIEW empowers women to have their voices on issues of importance for the future wellbeing of Australian society.

By Andrea FERRARI