Woolgoolga Main Beach named best on mainland Australia





WOOLGOOLGA has been named the top beach on the Australian mainland in Tourism Australia’s official 2025 Best Australian Beaches list.

The top spot nationwide went to the Bay of Fires in Tasmania.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Woolgoolga resident and State MP Gurmesh Singh took to social media alongside Coffs Harbour Mayor Nikki Williams to celebrate.

“As locals, we’ve always known our region has an abundance of world class beaches,” Mr Singh said.

“Whether it’s a morning swim or surf, spectacular sunrises, or a refreshing dip after school or work, it’s clear the Coffs Coast has some of the best coastal views in the country.

“But now Woopi’s charm is no longer a secret. We’re not surprised Woopi Beach and its surrounding vibrant beachside village stood out among the rest.

“It’s great for the tourism industry and local businesses to see Woolgoolga getting the recognition it deserves.”

Tourism Australia’s beach ambassador, conservationist Brad Farmer AM, has a criterion of 130 individual points upon which to judge the nation’s best beaches.

With more than 12,500 beaches, rivers, lakes and lagoons in Australia, Mr Famer researches the location online before contacting various stakeholders in the region, including fishermen, tourist operators and councillors.

He then travels to the locations and spends between one day and a week in the area.

Working through his multitude of boxes to tick he operates a vast and exhaustive process getting third-party endorsements, and a feel for the nuances and peculiarities of the location.

“I will stop, have lunch, go for a swim, ride a board, speak to the fishermen, go to the local government and interview visitors to get a broad cross-section so that it truly speaks to the nature of that particular spot,” Mr Farmer said.

Mr Singh invited people to share their favourite photo of Woolgoolga Main Beach on his Facebook post.

NOTA has selected several to be shared alongside this story.

The top 10 Best Australian Beaches for 2025:

1. Bay of Fires, Tasmania

2. Woolgoolga, New South Wales

3. Emily Bay Lagoon, Norfolk Island

4. North Kirra Beach, Queensland

5. Little Lagoon, Western Australia

6. Fishery Bay, South Australia

7. 1770, Queensland

8. Scarborough Beach, Western Australia

9. Caves Beach, New South Wales

10. Cowes Beach, Victoria.

By Andrea FERRARI

