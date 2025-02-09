Woolgoolga Men’s Shed crafts card holders for canasta players



THE Pines Canasta group are the delighted recipients of playing card holders handmade by members of the Woolgoolga Men’s Shed.

Problem solver and star Canasta player Hannele Perho, resident at The Pines in Woolgoolga, knew she had to find a solution to holding multiple cards in her hands while playing Canasta.



More than a decade ago, Hannele had seen a version of the wooden card holder at the Corindi Beach Canasta group, so she knew what she wanted.

Initially Hannele went to the local Mitre 10 store to buy some wood to try to make them herself.

She discovered that Mitre 10 donated wood to the Woolgoolga Men’s Shed, which she approached in mid-2024 to see if they could produce a wooden card holder for a minimum thirteen playing cards.

These came into play at the beginning of this year.

“We were delighted with the quality,” Ms Perho told News Of The Area.

“The men who made them obviously took pride in their work as they produced first class items for us.

“Every time we use the wooden card holders, we think of the Men’s Shed and want to recognise them for the great work they do.

“So often today, people take pride in their work and never hear how the end user treasures their efforts.

“Bouquets to the Men’s Shed from the Pines Canasta group.”

Inaugurated in July 2024 to coincide with the opening of the new air-conditioned Pines Clubhouse, the Canasta group has burgeoned, welcoming residents and guests on Thursdays from 10 am – 12 noon.

“Playing Canasta certainly ticks all the boxes that the Mayo Clinic recommends for our ageing brains,” Ms Perho said.

“It can keep your brain in shape and improve your brain function and memory. Plus, you can network with your fellow players and connect with others over morning tea.

“Playing Canasta is a no brainer, pardon the pun, and it’s fun.”

The game of Canasta was devised in Uruguay in 1939 and was intended to be as engaging as Bridge.

It is the card game that featured in the James Bond film Goldfinger, and in the classic series I Love Lucy.

By Andrea FERRARI

