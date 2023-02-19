Woolgoolga Red Cross is back in the swing

HANDS ON, one of the favourite services provided by Woolgoolga Red Cross volunteers, is back after being curtailed for two years owing to visiting restrictions.

The Hands On program is provided by a group of volunteers who visit the local Retirement Village twice a month to provide hand and nail care to residents.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“The group is keen to restart and they look forward to the chats and stories shared over the hand care, particularly when residents have suffered from so many restrictions on visits,” Robyn Rooth from Woolgoolga Red Cross told News Of The Area.

Coordinator Yvonne McPhillips said the residents really appreciate the personal attention and the time the volunteers can spend with them, chatting about all sorts of things.

Yvonne is always looking for new volunteers so if you would like to join this happy and generous group.

If you can help with Hands On, please give Yvonne a call on 0417 492 840.

“The other project we are looking forward to is the annual Red Cross Calling Doorknock Appeal, conducted across Australia during March,” said Robyn.

The Woolgoolga Red Cross has run more than 30 very successful campaigns with the support of a team of volunteers and the generosity of residents of the northern beaches area.

“As has been the case for the past two years there will be no actual doorknocking, but our volunteers will be manning street stalls, attending markets, conducting a coffee morning with the amazing support of Beachouse Café, on Beach Street, and placing collection buckets at various businesses.”

Coordinator Judy Boyle stresses the importance of this campaign, saying, “After years of drought, bushfires, and floods our communities need more support than ever and the Red Cross can be guaranteed to be there to aid recovery efforts for many years.

“Your help is so necessary to continue this humanitarian effort.”

The Branch’s regular Friendship Afternoon Teas (FAT) are recommencing on Friday 24 February from 2pm at Woolgoolga Seniors Centre.

Coordinator Kerry has arranged a great line-up of entertainment with the very enthusiastic UOK Ukulele group.

“These musicians always surprise us with their energetic routines and their talents,” said Robyn.

Local author Michel Vimal du Monteil will be talking about the story behind writing his successful novel ‘Where there is a Will’, set along the east coast of Australia.

Michel was born in France and arrived in Sydney on a short-term assignment.

That turned into settling in Australia and he currently lives in Emerald Beach.

For further information about the FAT contacted Kerry on 0475 774 663.

For general enquiries about the work of the Red Cross or of the local Branch please contact President Carol on 0497 699 860.

By Andrea FERRARI