Woolgoolga Red Cross launches new song book

SING-ALONGS have a fresh face at Woolgoolga Red Cross Friendship Afternoon Teas (FATS) with the launch of a new song book.

On Friday March 30, the monthly Friendship Afternoon Tea attendees were handed the fresh song book, which received a very positive response.



Friendship Afternoon Tea coordinator Kerry Chaffey told News Of The Area, “The old song books had been in use for many years and were beginning to deteriorate and become outdated, so it was decided that an updated version was needed.

“As the generation of audience has changed it became apparent that songs from groups such as The Seekers and even The Beatles were more appropriate than some of the post-war melodies which had been staples of the older versions, although some of them have been retained for their familiarity.

“As they sing, faces light up and inevitably little stories about associations with songs can be heard.

“Everyone has a connection with some pieces of music, and we hope we have found a few with the new selection of songs.

“The new books are the result of a team effort involving local Red Cross members who collated the music, lyrics and graphics; the Kempsey Red Cross office who did the printing, and Woolgoolga High School who did the binding of the booklets for us.”

The Friendship Afternoon Teas have been running in Woolgoolga since the early 1990s and sing-alongs have been an integral part of the get-togethers.

“One constant of these gatherings is reflected in happy faces and involvement, including swaying and tapping in time to familiar tunes, as people join in singing with familiar words and music,” said Kerry.

Over the years entertainment has been provided by a myriad of local entertainers ranging from chefs making pancakes on site, local schoolchildren, some of whom now bring their own children to perform, ballroom dancers and various singers and musicians.

Those who attend enjoy the pleasures of a home baked afternoon tea and the various talents.

Woolgoolga Red Cross and Woolgoolga High have a strong mutual relationship as evidenced by their collaboration with the booklets, but also the fact that several students often attend the monthly afternoon teas to assist with the serving of refreshments and chat to the patrons.

“The young people bring with them a positive energy which our patrons find to be uplifting,” Kerry said.

“We are very grateful to Woopi High and hope that our association with them will continue for many years.”

The Red Cross FATs are held at the Seniors Centre on the last Friday of each month and are open to everyone.

Entrance is a very reasonable $2 to help with expenses, while raffles enable them to support a small part of the humanitarian work of the organisation.

Enquiries can be made to Kerry on 0475 774 663 and if you are interested in volunteering Kerry would love to hear from you.

By Andrea FERRARI