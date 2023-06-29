Woolgoolga Rotary’s info session attracts new members

ROTARY Club of Woolgoolga inducted three new members during the club’s changeover meeting on Monday 26 June and another four, maybe five, will join in July.

The influx of members comes as a direct result of the Club’s membership information session held early on the morning of Friday 23 June at Wiigulga Multi Purpose Centre.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Rotary Club of Woolgoolga, a service organisation, has a very flexible and affordable membership and is looking for new members to continue the good works.

As one of the club hosts at the new members’ information session, Dick Matthews, a member of Rotary for nearly 50 years, spoke about the fellowship of Rotary.

Dick recounted the enjoyment of visiting Rotary Clubs in Australia and overseas and of the welcomes and insights he had into other cultures and lives.

He said Rotary members were welcomed at any Rotary Club meeting around the world and meeting the members could lead to new experiences, help if needed and new friendships.

Incoming President, Rod Mackenzie spoke about the great contribution the club has made to the local community since 1988.

“It has raised over $1,000,000 and been instrumental in funding and implementing major projects such as the Woolgoolga Retirement Village, Woolgoolga Seniors Centre, High Street Playing Fields, the bus shelter outside Woolworths, Woolgoolga Tennis Courts, Woolgoolga Netball Courts, Science and Engineering Challenge, Woolgoolga Heritage Walk and contributed $20,000 towards the Wiigulga Centre,” said Rod.

One of the club’s long-time fundraisers was the monthly auction of donated goods which ran for many years.

“The Club has strongly supported local youth programs, bushfire and flood relief, Rotary Health as well as international programs in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

“Those attending the information session, including prospective Rotarians, expressed appreciation and surprise at the scope of works Rotary has done locally and overseas,” said Rod.

For more information see www.rotaryclubofwoolgoolga.org.au.

Inquiries are welcomed by Rod on 0419 728888 or rodmackenzie@bigpond.com.

All Rotary Clubs in the area would also welcome new member enquiries.

Email Coffs Harbour – bunchone@bigpond.com, Coffs Harbour City – secretary@coffscityrotary.org.au, Coffs Harbour Daybreak – coffsharbourdaybreak@gmail.com, Sawtell – pete9650@gmail, Bellingen – rotaryclubofbellingen@gmail.com and Dorrigo – phone Paul Mulally on 0447 262133.

By Andrea FERRARI