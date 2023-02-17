Woolgoolga Seniors’ Centre launches program for 2023

AN extended range of activities is now on offer as the Woolgoolga Seniors’ Centre launches its 2023 program.

Activities on offer include pilates, scrap booking, indoor bowls, table tennis, art classes, craft group, knitting for the Wrapped with Love program, yoga, Rummikub, line dancing and weekly morning tea on a Wednesday.



New in 2023 is a Seat Beats Dance Class, which offers the chance to show your moves to favorite tunes whilst sitting down, and Fit Bits, a session which promotes gentle muscle work and stretching.

“Let’s not forget the luncheons we have for Melbourne Cup, Christmas and any other reason we can find to celebrate, all catered for by a loyal and dedicated group of Committee Members and helpers,” Pamela Berry, spokesperson for Woolgoolga Seniors’ Centre told News Of The Area.

“That’s as well as utilising our amazing twelve-seater bus, which is used on a regular basis to transport members to theatre productions, Seniors Morning Tea Movie Club at BCC cinema each month and day trips to surrounding towns as well as overnight stays when drivers are available,” she said.

Pam shared with NOTA her journey of finding Woolgoolga Senior’s Centre and what she gets out of being a member.

“Once you turn the age of 55 years you start to enter the senior age demographic according to the Service NSW website.

“So, for anyone out there who is trying to avoid the truth, all I can say is, there have been many who have done the same and realised that kind of thinking is not going to work.

“I am a very proud member of Woolgoolga Seniors’ Centre and equally proud to have just turned 72 in October (2022).

“When I first moved to Woolgoolga I used to walk past the Woolgoolga Seniors’ Centre often on my way to the village and would wonder what went on inside.

“I hastily assumed that it would be a very long time before I needed whatever was offered from within those walls.”

One day she decided to go in to check things out, “just in case”.

To her surprise there were heaps of things on offer back then as there are today.

“The Woolgoolga Seniors’ Centre has come a long way since the beginning in 1999 when Woolgoolga Rotary Club member Cel Rogers, along with many other members of the community, agreed it was essential for Woolgoolga to have somewhere for its seniors to meet and take part in various activities.”

Construction started in early 2003 and the Centre opened on 3 May 2004.

Since those early days the Centre has been offering Woolgoolga’s senior community a variety of activities.

“So, if you are new to the area or new to being a Senior Citizen and interested or concerned about what to do next, check out the Woolgoolga Seniors Centre in Boundary Street and collect a list of the many activities you could participate in and expand your horizons in 2023 or maybe be part of the merry little band of regular volunteers, or even consider becoming a member on one of our sub-committees,” said Pam.

For more information, phone 6654 7311 or visit www.woolgoolgaseniorscentre.blogspot.com.

By Andrea FERRARI