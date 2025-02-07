Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club excels at NSW Country Championships



WOOLGOOLGA Surf Life Saving Club has returned with a haul of medals after a top five finish at the Surf Life Saving NSW Country Championships at Warilla Barrack Point.

Woolgoolga Surf Life Saving Club finished fifth out of the 33 clubs that competed over the Australia Day Long Weekend.

Director of Junior Administration Sue Macnamara, said it was an amazing effort.

“Our team of 63 competitors from the U8 age group right up to Masters in the 60+ age group… brought home a total of fourteen gold medals, seventeen silver medals and nineteen bronze, and a multitude of point scoring and Top 10 placings,” she said.

“For the first time in over 30 years, Woolgoolga has competed in the Junior March Past and has come away with an amazing third place.

“Such an amazing effort from our wonderful little club.

“I think the reason WSLSC is becoming more and more successful every year can be attributed to a supportive club environment.

“Our kids are encouraged to value their team and feel like they are an integral part of that team.

“Alongside the Nippers program, the club also focuses on keeping cadet aged kids engaged in surf lifesaving, team activities, competing together and providing pathways for long term involvement with all aspects of surf lifesaving.

“The juniors are mentored by a bunch of wonderful volunteers, older competitors and club members which showcases the lifespan of involvement and competition.

“Woolgoolga provides an excellent coaching program for our juniors and they love having fun while learning valuable competition and surf lifesaving skills.

“This in turn creates amazing surf lifesavers, competitors and a strong team culture.”

By Aiden BURGESS