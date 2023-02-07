Woolgoolga Surf Lifesaving Club perform well at NSW Country Championships

WOOLGOOLGA Surf Life Saving Club have proven themselves to be one of the best clubs in country NSW.

The Woolgoolga club had a very successful state country championships, finishing seventh out of all the clubs at the NSW Surf Life Saving Club Country Championships in Forster.

The Woolgoolga club members brought home a number of medals and also placed top ten in many events.

Woolgoolga Surf Lifesaving Club’s Director of Junior Administration, Sue Macnamara, said the club members performed well in Forster.

“Our awesome little club finished an amazing seventh overall out of 39 country clubs with 214 points, not far behind Lennox Head on 252 and Yamba on 255,” she said.

“It was a hot and humid weekend but the kids (and adults) performed amazingly and brought home lots of medals and top ten placings.

“Woolgoolga also had a great deal of top 10-20 placings in fields of 30-55 competitors which is a huge achievement.

“Woolgoolga Seniors and Boaties also performed well, all seven surf boat crews who travelled to Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club in Forster scored medals and points for the club.”

Woolgoolga Surf Lifesaving Club results

U8

Teo Eggeling – 1st in U8 Male Wade, 3rd in U8 Beach Sprint Relay and 8th in U8 Wade relay

Mia Brown – 2nd in U8 Female beach sprint & 6th in U8 Female beach flags, 7th U8 female wade

Allirah Hazeldene, Teo Eggeling, Bonnie Harris & Mia Brown – 3rd in U8 Beach sprint relay

Parker Skibba – 6th in U8 Male beach flags

Bonnie Harris – 10th in U8 Female beach flags

U9

Evie Sutton – 1st in U9 Female beach sprint, 2nd in U9 Female Surf Swim

Freya Hannaford, Evie Suttton, Indiarna Banks, & Alex Crockford – 2nd in U9 Surf SwimTeam

U10

Kalani Brown – 3rd in U10 Male beach flags, 4th in U10 Male Board race

Hugh Morgan – 6th in U10 Male surf swim

Saxon Gourley – 7th in U10 Male surf swim

Ben Wilson – 8th in U10 Male surf swim, 10th in U10 Male Board race

Eliza Kelly – 7th in U10 Mixed Board Relay, 8th in U10 Female surf swim

Mackenzie Jamieson – 9th in U10 Female Surf Swim,

Indiana Eggeling – 10th in U10 Female surf swim,

Ben Wilson, Kalani Brown, Eliza Kelly & Mackenzie Jamieson – 4th in U10 Surf Swim Team

Indiana Eggeling, Saxon Gourley, Bobby Mcguiggan & Angus Morgan – 6th in U10 Surf Swim Team

Ben Wilson, Eliza Kelly & Bobby Mcguiggan – 7th in U10 Mixed Board relay

Indiana Eggeling, Hugh Morgan & Angus Morgan – 10th in U10 Mixed Board relay

U11

Luke Wilson – 2nd in U11 Male Surf swim, 8th in U11 male ironperson

Lachlan Zemaitis – 9th in U11 Male Beach flags

Khloe Pepper – 5th in U11 Female Beach Flags

Luke Wilson, Khloe Pepper, Will Jamieson & Lachlan Zemaitis – 5th in U12 mixed Surf Teams

U12

Olivia Kelly – 1st in U12 Female beach flags, 3rd in U12 Female beach sprint

Zara Johnson – 4th in U12 Female surf swim, 5th in U12 Female Ironperson, 8th in U12 Female beach flags, 9th U12 Female Board race.

Hannah Burton – 2nd in U12 1km Beach Run

Dylan Hannaford – 7th in U12 1km Beach run.

Josh Howard – 6th in U12 Male Surf race

Ned Griffin – 7th in U12 Male beach sprint

Hannah Burton, Olivia Kelly, Ned Griffin & Willem Rowbotham – 3rd in U12 Mixed Beach relay

Josh Howard, Zara Johnson, Olivia Kelly & Ned Griffin – 5th in Junior Cameron relay

Zara Johnson, Saxon Bannerman & Josh Howard – 5th in Mixed Board relay

Scarlett Hazeldene – 10th in U12 1km beach run.

Saxon Bannerman, Josh Howard, Zara Johnson & Dylan Hannaford – 4th in U12 Surf Swim Team

U13

Bayley Johnson – 2nd in U13 2km Beach Run, 5th in U13 Female Surf, 7th in U13 Female Board Race, 7th in U13 Female Ironperson,

Tom Ricketts –5th in U13 Male beach sprint, 5th in Male beach sprint, 7th in Male Ironperson, 8th in Male surf swim, 10th in Male beach flags.

Lily-Mei Wong – 8th in Female Beach Sprint

Bayley Johnson, Lily-Mei Wong, Jordy McPherson, & Tom Ricketts – 2nd U13 Mixed beach Relay,

Lily-Mei Wong, Jake Wilson, Bayley Johnson & Tom Ricketts – 3rd in U13 Surf swim team

U14

Cara Crockford – 2nd in U14 Female Surf Swim, 4th in U14 Female Board race, 8th in U14 Female Beach Flags

Xavier Poole – 1st in U14 Male Board race, 5th in U14 Male Ironperson, 8th in U14 Male Surf swim

Lara Hannaford – 1st in U14 Female Beach Sprint, 3rd in U14 Female Beach Flags,

Riley Burgess – 8th in U14 Male Board Race.

Isabel Kelly – 7th in U14 Female Beach Flags

Xavier Poole, Isabel Kelly, Cara Crockford, Riley Burgess – 4th in U14 Surf Swim Team

Alannah Zemaitis, Koby Kudrins, Lily Morgan Lara Hannaford – 8th in U14 Surf swim team.

Xavier Poole, Cara Crockford & Riley Burgess – 2nd in U14 Mixed Board Relay

Riley Burgess, Lara Hannaford, Xavier Poole & Cara Crockford – 2nd in U14 Mixed Beach Relay

Chloe Burton, Xavier Poole, Cara Crockford, Lara Hannaford – 4th in Senior Cameron Relay

Bayley Johnson, Tom Ricketts, Riley Burgess, Jordy McPherson – 8th in Senior Cameron Relay,

Riley Burgess & Xavier Poole – 3rd in Senior Board Rescue

Cara Crockford & Bayley Johnson – 6th in Senior Board Rescue

U15

Charlotte Ricketts – 7th in U15 female beach sprint, , 7th in U15 Female beach flags, 10th in U15 female Ironperson

Shanae Crispin – 1st in U15 Female beach flags, 8th in U15 Female Beach Sprint

Finn Casper – 10th in U15 Male Surf Race, 10th in U15 Male Board race

Roy Gulliford – 5th in U15 2km Beach Run, 9th in U15 Male Beach flags,

Charlotte Ricketts, Billy Macpherson, Shanae Crispin – 3rd in U15 Mixed Beach Relay

Lara Hannaford, Riley Burgess, Xavier Poole, Cara Crockford (u14’s) – 4th in U15 Mixed Beach Relay

Charlotte Ricketts, Shanae Crispin, Cara Crockford Chloe Burton – 4th in U15 Female Cameron relay

Roy Gulliford, Riley Burgess, Finn Casper, Billy Macpherson – 6th in U15 Male Cameron

Charlotte Ricketts & Shanae Crispin – 7th in U15 female board rescue

Shanae Crispin, Roy Gulliford, Finn Casper, Charlotte Ricketts – 6th in U15 Mixed Surf Team

Roy Gulliford, Finn Casper, Charlotte Ricketts – 8th in U15 Mixed Board relay

U17

Richard Mansbridge – 3rd in U17 Male Beach Flags

Riley Nugent – 7th in U17 2km Beach Run

By Aiden BURGESS