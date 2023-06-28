Woolgoolga Wildcats women put on five star performance for victory over Sawtell

IN a dominant display, the Woolgoolga Wildcats showcased their prowess with a resounding 5-0 victory over Sawtell in Women’s Division One last Saturday at Toormina Oval.

The Wildcats unleashed a relentless attack from the opening minute, led by Emily Nudd, who came close to scoring on multiple occasions.

Kim Batty rose to the occasion, scoring two goals from corners in the first half to put the Wildcats in the box seat.

Following the impressive performance, Woolgoolga coach and president Peter Knott applauded the team’s intensity.

“I thought in both halves we dominated but to Sawtell’s credit their defence was strong at the right time,” he said.

“We had Kim Batty score two goals from corners in the first half which is something we have been working on at training.

“Chloe Wighton scored a good one on one in the first half,” Knott said.

Leading 3-0 at halftime, coach Knott asked for a 90 minute performance to maintain the intensity.

“At half time we spoke about our play both on and off the ball.

“Our combination play late in the first half was good and was something we wanted to keep working on in the second half.

“We received a free kick just outside the 18 yard box just after half time which Alexis Touzel put in the top left hand corner.

“Chloe Wighton got her second goal from a great free kick which had the keeper off her line and looped into the goal top right hand corner.”

The result consolidated their position in fourth place, three points behind Urunga in second place and two points adrift of Coffs United in third place.

The Wildcats have been improving every week and the coach is keen to keep up the momentum.

“The women applied what we have been working on at training which is movement both with and without the ball.

“We still have things to work on to be competitive with the likes of Urunga and Boambee but we still have a few games to go for us to get those things from training into a game,” Knott said.

By David WIGLEY