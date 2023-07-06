Woolgoolga’s dance studio offers new classes

WOOLGOOLGA Performing Arts Studio offers classes and training in all genres of dance, musical theatre, music, vocal training and acting.

And at the moment it’s offering a special $25 unlimited trial pass for one week – for that you can trial every class you can in one week.

There is a class at WPAS suitable for everyone, no matter their age or skill level.

The offerings range from recreational dance classes through to the Vocational Training Program, which provides students with further training and performance opportunities.

In addition WPAS also offers the WPAS Talent Agency “Naidu Artists”, which is devoted to offering its students greater performance chances on the Coffs Coast and serving as a bridge to the cities for talent representation.

WPAS also offers an Elite Day Training program, which is geared towards those students wanting to take their dance to the next level and are designed to prepare students for pre-professional programs.

Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio is also unveiling a new addition to its VTP program, a senior/elite ‘Production Year’ on tour.

This program is designed to provide the senior/elite students of WPAS with an opportunity to work towards creating a performance experience that explores the art of dance and its unlimited forms.

For more information about what classes are available, email info@woolgoolgaperformingartsstudio or head to the website to register for your enrolment information pack.