Woopi Brewing launch exclusive Coffs Coast beer

A NEW beer born in Coffs has landed exclusively on tap and in the bottle shops at the Moonee Hotel, the Toormina Hotel and the Sawtell Hotel.

The summer-inspired craft beer is the product of a new partnership between the W. Short Hospitality Group (WHSG) and Woolgoolga Brewing Co.



As one of the Coast’s most well-known and patronised Hotel Groups, WSHG is entrepreneurial in its approach to having an eye out for opportunities to support local businesses, and through a strong working relationship founded on wholesale supply, these two businesses decided to take things a step further and create and release a beer that celebrates everything it means to be on the Coffs Coast in summer.

“Our three venues, the Moonee Beach Hotel, Toormina Hotel and the Sawtell Hotel, are all very passionate about offering our patrons the latest in craft beers and this collaboration with the Woopi Brewery provides this opportunity,” said Carl Mower, Group Manager, Coffs Coast WSHG.

The new Summer Session Ale, a single malt and single hop ale (SMaSH), was conceptually designed collaboratively and then crafted by Woopi Brewing Co. Head Brewer Charlie Hodgson.

“We set out to make something fun and approachable, something light, clean and summery,” Charlie told News Of The Area.

Charlie has more than sixteen years of brewing experience with some of Australia’s most well-known breweries and was more than happy to throw his stamp on this new ale under the Woopi Brewing Co. banner.

“Our Summer Session Ale is very well suited to having fresh out of the esky or your bar fridge, cold but not so cold as to dull its fresh lemon citrus nose or soft bready malts.

“Mouthfeel is due to a combination of using a yeast strain to leave some residual sweetness on the front palate with some entry level bitterness out the back to keep it clean.

“Coming in at a sessionable 3.5 percent it’ll be sure to be the first thing to be packed for those day trips or summer holidays.”

Woopi Brewing Co. CEO Sarah Poole told NOTA, “As the first craft brewery to open on the Coffs Coast, we are looking forward to working with great partners like WSHG to bring more Australian made, independent craft beer to the Coffs Coast.”

This is the first project released under this partnership, with plans to provide craft beer lovers on the Coffs Coast with plenty more treats as 2023 unfolds.

By Andrea FERRARI