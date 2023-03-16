Woopi High School students rescue drowning woman

ARMED with water skills gained in their school sport surfing sessions, three Woolgoolga High students saved a young woman struggling in a rip on Wednesday 1 March.

Year 8 and Year 9 students Koby Kudrins, Jack Hayes and Finn Casper successfully rescued the woman from the surf at Woolgoolga Back Beach.



Their school surfing session had just finished, and students were leaving the water and preparing to leave the beach when Finn Casper of Year 9 called out that a woman was in a rip in deep water and struggling to swim about 100 metres down the beach.

Year 8 student Koby Kudrins started running but stopped when he realised he did not have his board with him and that it would be dangerous to enter the water without it.

He instead assisted Jack Hayes, also in Year 8, who ran to the water and paddled out, using the skills that he was taught in the school’s Surf Survival course, to help the woman onto his board and bring her back to shore safely.

“We have no doubt that these boys prevented a terrible tragedy as the woman they rescued was swimming alone in a dangerous location and was a very poor swimmer,” a Woolgoolga High School spokesperson stated.

“The boys remained calm, used their skills and knowledge, and demonstrated the kind of selfless behaviour typical of so many of our students.”

The student rescuers applied key lessons learnt in their water safety training; don’t go out without a board, don’t ditch the board and know how to read the surf.

“These are skills we learnt through Surf Lifesaving and our training at school sport,” the boys said.

After the rescue, the boys reported that the rescued woman was exhausted, but appreciative of their efforts.

After the adrenaline of the rescue had worn off, the boys had a debrief.

“We talked with Mr Elliott about the do’s and don’ts of a rescue.”

The School surfing teachers, John Morgan and John Elliott, emphasised the most important things to learn and remember when you are thinking about swimming in the sea.

“The importance of swimming with someone else and having the knowledge to read the surf conditions.

“Always use a floatation device to perform a rescue.

“Correct board rescue technique.

“Congratulations boys; you have done yourselves and our school proud,” said Mr Morgan and Mr Elliott.

By Andrea FERRARI