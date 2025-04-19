Woopi Orchid Society runs taste tasting fundraiser



THE Woolgoolga District Orchid Society has collaborated with the local Plantations village in a fundraiser with a difference.

As part of its research into the eating quality of meat, the University of New England Meat Science team runs meat tasting panels.



In return for participants’ feedback, a donation is made to the group, making it an interesting fundraising opportunity.

The survey was run in the Plantations’ clubhouse on behalf of the Woolgoolga District Orchid Society.

“The Meat Taste Testing was held to raise much-needed funds [to help] our society host the 23rd AOC International Orchid Conference and Show from October 1-5,” president Nev Anderson said.

Having the prestigious triennial event in Woolgoolga is a first for a region.

“We already have commitments from 25 orchid societies, travelling from as far afield as Perth, to present magnificent orchid displays – along with numerous individuals.”

Every state and territory will be represented at the show.

For those attending, there will be the opportunity to purchase unique, rare and amazing orchid plants from some of Australia’s premier Orchid Nurseries.

By Andrea FERRARI